Texas Woman Denied Abortion for Nonviable Fetus, Flees State, “One of Thousands” in Similar Position

StoryDecember 12, 2023
Image Credit: Courtesy of Kate Cox

A Texas woman has had to flee to another state to have an emergency abortion after the state Supreme Court ruled against her. Kate Cox fled Monday after she had petitioned a judge to get an exemption from the state’s near-total abortion ban when her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition and doctors warned her carrying to term could endanger her fertility. “Unfortunately, it’s one of hundreds, if not thousands, of comparable stories,” says Dr. Bhavik Kumar, an abortion provider in Texas. “While these politicians say there are exceptions, somebody really has to be at death’s door before we can reasonably act in their favor.” We also speak with Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, who says the Texas case could have a “chilling effect” on people seeking abortions elsewhere in the country, including in Kentucky, where a pregnant woman is the lead plaintiff in a new class-action lawsuit that argues the state’s ban on abortion violates its constitution. “These laws, restrictions and attacks don’t happen in a vacuum,” says Wieder.

Guests
  • Bhavik Kumar
    family medicine physician and abortion provider in Texas, co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce.
  • Tamarra Wieder
    Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

