In Gaza, witnesses say Israeli soldiers shot displaced people at “point-blank” range after they raided Shadia Abu Ghazala School in the northern al-Faluja area. According to Al Jazeera, newborn babies were reportedly among the victims. Heavy bombardment continues throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah and Khan Younis, where homes, businesses and schools were leveled in Israeli attacks. In Rafah, resident Mohammed Obaid joined rescue efforts Tuesday, searching the rubble of a destroyed building that was attacked by Israeli rocketfire, killing at least four children.

Mohammed Obaid: “Whoever is left will battle with hunger, a battle of thirst, a survival battle in every sense of the word. There’s no electricity, no fuel, no water, no medicine. Even the hospitals are suffering in dire need. Even first aid kits are not present in the hospitals. The situation is disastrous in every sense of the word. We are not interested in what is said — a truce or no truce — because we are busy with the daily survival battle, with the water supply, either fit or unfit for drinking, electricity, medicine, fuel. The humanitarian situation is harder than the war with the rockets.”

At the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City, a doctor says over 70 medical staff were taken by Israeli forces during a raid on the facility earlier this week. Meanwhile, Save the Children announced a staffer and his family were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida was 39 years old and the father of four young children aged 2 to 12 years old.

This comes as Israeli military raids continue in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, killing at least six people Tuesday. In East Jerusalem, Israeli forces bulldozed a Palestinian residential building that housed 30 people.