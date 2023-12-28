Media Options
Guests
- Laura Carlsendirector of MIRA: Feminisms and Democracies.
As many as 10,000 people a day are being arrested in the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration adapts the GOP’s xenophobic anti-immigrant framework ahead of the 2024 election, says Laura Carlsen, director of the Mexico City-based think tank MIRA: Feminisms and Democracies. She joins us as the U.S. secretary of state and homeland security secretary met Wednesday with the Mexican president. The U.S. and its policies south of the border, including sanctions and an exported drug war, are “actually causing the migration that they then try to contain — through these measures that are whipping up racism and also feeding into Republican campaigns,” says Carlsen.
Please check back later for full transcript.
