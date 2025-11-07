Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday the U.S. military struck another boat in the Caribbean, claiming without evidence it had killed three narcotraffickers on board. The latest killings bring the reported toll from U.S. attacks in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific to 70 people aboard 18 boats. Hegseth’s announcement came as Republican senators narrowly blocked a war powers resolution seeking to bar President Trump from taking military action against Venezuela without congressional authorization. Senator Chris Van Hollen spoke ahead of Thursday evening’s vote.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “Quit engaging in illegal actions in the Caribbean and international waters, blowing up boats and people in an extrajudicial fashion. And when it comes to Venezuela, stop making these threats and amassing military assets off the shore and claiming you somehow have the authority to do that. The Constitution invests the authority to go to war with the United States Congress.”

On Thursday, the former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, told the BBC the U.S. attacks on civilian vessels would be treated as crimes against humanity under international law. We’ll have more on the attacks later in the broadcast with Peter Kornbluh of the National Security Archive.