The state of Maine has joined Colorado in barring Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot over his role in the January 6 insurrection. On Thursday, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued a written decision saying the insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment makes the former president ineligible to run for public office again.

In her ruling, Bellows wrote, “I am mindful that no secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the ruling. A campaign spokesperson described Bellows’s decision as “partisan election interference efforts” that were “a hostile assault on American democracy.”

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely have the final say on Trump’s ballot eligibility.

Last week, Colorado’s Supreme Court barred Trump from Colorado’s primary ballot, but Michigan’s Supreme Court has ruled he can stay on the Michigan ballot.