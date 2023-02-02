Mourners gathered in Memphis Wednesday for the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black father whose death after a brutal police beating has sparked protests across the country. Speakers at the funeral included Vice President Kamala Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton. This is Tyre’s mother, RowVaughn Wells.

RowVaughn Wells: “Tyre was a beautiful person. And for this to happen to him is just unimaginable. I promise you, the only thing that’s keeping me going is the fact that I really, truly believe my son was sent here on an assignment from God.”

Newly released documents show four of the five officers who are facing murder charges for killing Tyre Nichols had faced prior disciplinary complaints. The local district attorney is reportedly considering new charges against the officers, including “false reporting” for lying on the initial police report.