Israel’s military has bombed parts of the Gaza Strip, after Palestinian militants fired rockets at southern Israel overnight. The Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Shati refugee camp northwest of Gaza City, which is among one of the most densely populated areas of the besieged Palestinian territory. Israel says one of the rockets fired from Gaza landed in an open field, while five others were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

The latest violence follows an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Nablus Wednesday that killed 11 Palestinians. Health officials report hundreds suffered tear gas inhalation and 82 people were treated for gunshot wounds after the assault. Among the wounded is Palestinian TV journalist Mohammed al-Khatib, who was shot in the hand.

On Wednesday, the U.N.’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, said he was “deeply disturbed by the continuing cycle of violence and appalled by the loss of civilian lives.” His comments came after the head of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to turn its attention to the Occupied Palestinian Territories.