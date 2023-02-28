Hi there,

Could Lula Help End the War in Ukraine? Brazil’s President Vows to Pursue Diplomacy, Won’t Arm Kyiv

StoryFebruary 28, 2023
We speak with Celso Amorim, the foreign adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, about how Brazil could play a key role in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. Lula recently met with President Biden, who has unsuccessfully pushed Brazil to send weapons to Ukraine. Lula says he told Biden, “I don’t want to join the war, I want to end the war.” “If you only talk how to defeat Russia, how to enfeeble or weaken Russia, that will not come to a positive conclusion,” says Amorim, who also previously served as Brazil’s foreign minister, as well as its defense minister. “You have to talk to everyone, including your adversaries.”

Guests
  • Celso Amorim
    foreign affairs adviser for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

