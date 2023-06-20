Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up a two-day trip to China. On Monday, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as both sides expressed a desire to stabilize relations to relieve soaring tensions between the world powers. Blinken also met with China’s top foreign affairs official, Wang Yi, who urged the United States to stop hyping up the threat posed by China. Blinken is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit China since 2018. This is Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Xi Jinping: “State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China’s U.S. relations.”

After the talks concluded, Blinken spoke to reporters in Beijing.