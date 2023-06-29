Independent news has never been so important.

Get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day! Don't worry, we won't share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

Meet One of the Teens Suing Montana over Climate Crisis. She Says Planet’s Future Is at Stake

StoryJune 29, 2023
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Image Credit: Robin Lozak (center)

A highly anticipated court ruling is expected soon in Montana, where a groundbreaking, youth-led climate trial just ended after five days of dramatic testimony on who can be held responsible for the climate crisis. The landmark case was led by 16 children and young adults, ranging in age from 5 to 22, who accuse the state of Montana of violating their constitutional rights as it pushed policies that encouraged the use of fossil fuels, devastated the environment and severely impacted their health. The case is the first of its kind to go to trial in the United States, and a federal judge in Oregon just cleared the way for another children’s climate case against the U.S. government. For more, we are joined by Grace Gibson-Snyder, a 19-year-old plaintiff in the Montana case, and by Nate Bellinger, lead attorney in the trial.

Related Story

StoryJun 29, 2023“Climate Silence”: Corporate Media Still Failing to Link Wildfires & Extreme Weather to Climate Crisis
Guests
  • Nate Bellinger
    lead attorney in Held v. State of Montana, senior attorney at Our Children’s Trust.
  • Grace Gibson-Snyder
    19-year-old plaintiff in Held v. State of Montana.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top