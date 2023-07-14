Independent news has never been so important.

U.N. Warns Pandemic, Climate & Ukraine War Have Dramatically Increased World Hunger

StoryJuly 14, 2023
The United Nations this week released its annual report on nutrition, finding that the pandemic, extreme weather shocks and the war in Ukraine have all contributed to food insecurity around the world — now higher than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials estimate that the world saw an increase of more than 100 million people facing hunger in 2022 compared to 2019. For more, speak with Million Belay, general coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa and a member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems, as well as Raj Patel, research professor at the University of Texas at Austin and author of Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World’s Food System.

Topics
Guests
  • Million Belay
    general coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa.
  • Raj Patel
    professor and author of Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World’s Food System.

