Independent news has never been so important.

Get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day! Don't worry, we won't share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

Racism Unleashed: Attack Dogs Maul, Bite & Terrorize Prisoners Across United States

StoryJuly 27, 2023
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

A shocking new investigation by Insider reveals patrol dogs in U.S. prisons have attacked at least 295 people since 2017, with Virginia setting dogs on prisoners more than any other state. These attacks can leave people with grievous physical and psychological scars, sometimes permanently disabling and disfiguring them. The report also finds ties between procedures in U.S. prisons and the abuses committed by U.S. troops at Abu Ghraib, where soldiers used attack dogs to terrify Iraqi detainees along with other forms of torture and humiliation. For more, we speak with journalist Hannah Beckler, an investigations editor at Insider, and Xavia Goodwyn, who says prison guards hurled racial slurs at him during a dog attack at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison in 2015. “Everything just went mayhem,” Goodwyn recalls.

Related Story

StoryApr 18, 2023Family of Lashawn Thompson Demands Justice After He Was “Eaten Alive” by Insects in Atlanta Jail
Guests
  • Hannah Beckler
    an editor on _Insider_’s investigations team.
  • Xavia Goodwyn
    victim of a guard dog attack in 2015 while incarcerated at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top