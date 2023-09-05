In Ukraine, Russian drones on Sunday struck port infrastructure on the Danube River that’s been used by Ukraine to export food and fertilizer to world markets. Ukrainian officials said at least one of the drones crashed in neighboring Romania — a NATO member nation — though officials in Bucharest denied the allegations.

In Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones as they attacked Moscow, the latest in an escalating series of drone strikes on Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he would fire his defense minister Oleksii Reznikov amid Ukraine’s stalled counteroffensive and a widening corruption probe. Zelensky nominated former Crimean lawmaker Rustem Umerov to replace him.