Former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, defeating former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who once served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador. Trump won by about 11 percentage points: He received about 54.5% of the vote; Haley received about 43%. On Tuesday night, Nikki Haley vowed to stay in the race.
Nikki Haley: “Well, I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over.”
During his victory speech, Donald Trump stood alongside two of his former rivals, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump called Haley an imposter and falsely claimed he had won the general election in New Hampshire twice before, even though he lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and to Joe Biden in 2020.
Donald Trump: “This is a great, great state. You know, we won New Hampshire three times now. Three. Three. We win it every time. We win the primary. We win the generals. We’ve won it. And it’s a very, very special place to me. It’s very important.”
With his victory on Tuesday, Trump becomes the first nonincumbent Republican candidate to win both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary in the modern era, as he moves closer to a rematch with President Joe Biden in November.
Joe Biden wasn’t on the ballot in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, but he still won the state as a write-in candidate. Biden didn’t run in the primary after New Hampshire refused a request by the Democratic National Committee to move its primary until after South Carolina’s. Biden’s final vote count is still being tallied. Congressmember Dean Phillips placed second with about 20% of the vote. Marianne Williamson placed third with about 5%. Click here to see our interview with her. We’ll have more on the primary after headlines.
Israel has killed at least 210 Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours as it intensifies its bombardment of the city of Khan Younis. Israel has issued new evacuation orders to over 500,000 Palestinians in Khan Younis, where many had sought refuge from Israel’s attacks in the northern Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, at least six Palestinians died when a missile hit one of the U.N.’s largest shelters in Khan Younis.
The British news outlet ITV filmed Israeli forces fatally shooting a Palestinian man in Gaza shortly after he gave an interview about trying to help others evacuate to a safe area. The shocking footage showed Ramzi Abu Sahloul shot as he stood with several other men, one carrying a white flag. This is part of ITV’s report, beginning with the words of Ramzi Abu Sahloul.
Ramzi Abu Sahloul: “The Israelis came to us and told us to evacuate, but they didn’t let my brother out. We want to go and try to get them, God willing.”
John Irvine: “The interview complete, our cameraman walked away. And then this happened. The interviewee had been shot and fatally wounded. You can see them place their flag on his chest. As he was carried away, the white flag was turning red.”
At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Secretary-General António Guterres: “The entire population of Gaza is enduring destruction at a scale and speed without parallel in recent history. Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”
Guterres went on to criticize statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders opposing a two-state solution.
Secretary-General António Guterres: “Last week’s clear and repeated rejection of the two-state solution at the highest level of the Israeli government is unacceptable. … This refusal and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people will indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security.”
Guterres’s comments came as The Wall Street Journal reports a group of five Arab countries have proposed a plan to end the war in Gaza and create a pathway toward a Palestinian state. As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia would also recognize the state of Israel.
Israel has revealed more details about how 21 Israeli soldiers died in a single incident in Gaza on Monday. The IDF says the reservists were planting explosive mines to blow up two buildings in eastern Gaza. During a firefight, Hamas militants hit one of the mines, setting off a chain reaction that toppled the buildings with Israeli troops trapped inside. Israel says the buildings were being leveled to create a so-called buffer zone in eastern Gaza. The Intercept reports this appears to be the first time the Israeli military has publicly admitted that it’s systematically destroying whole areas of Gaza with the intent of depopulating the area.
President Biden traveled to Virginia Tuesday for a campaign rally focused on abortion rights. Biden’s speech was interrupted at least 13 times by protesters calling for him to support a ceasefire in Gaza. One protester screamed out, “Genocide Joe, how many kids have you killed today?”
Protester: “Genocide Joe, how many kids have you killed today?”
Biden supporters: “Four more years! Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!”
The New York Police Department has launched an investigation after pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University were sprayed on Friday with a hazardous, foul-smelling chemical during a protest on campus. Eight students were hospitalized. The group Students for Justice in Palestine has alleged the chemical attack was carried out by two students who are former members of the Israeli military. No arrests have been made yet.
The U.S. military has carried out strikes inside both Yemen and Iraq as fears of a regional war in the Middle East grow. In Iraq, the U.S. hit three sites connected to a militia with ties to Iran. Iraq’s national security adviser, Qassem al-Araji, condemned the attack, saying, “The U.S. should pile on pressure for a halt to the Israeli offensive in Gaza rather than targeting and bombing the bases of an Iraqi national body.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. bombed Yemen again earlier today, targeting what officials described as Houthi anti-ship missiles. This comes as Houthi forces continue to target commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as part of a campaign to pressure Israel to halt its assault on Gaza.
A Russian transport plane reportedly carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war has crashed in Russia’s Belgorod region near Ukraine. According to Russian media, all 74 people on board died. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused Ukraine of downing the military plane but provided no evidence. Ukraine said it is investigating what happened, and has accused Russia of “carrying out special information operations directed against Ukraine.”
The crash comes a day after at least 18 Ukrainians were killed and 130 were injured as Russia fired a barrage of missiles at several cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 130 residential buildings were struck in the attacks on Tuesday.
In other news from Europe, Sweden is now a step closer to joining the NATO military alliance. On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament voted to finally approve Sweden’s membership. This leaves Hungary as the only country remaining that needs to approve Sweden’s accession. This comes as 90,000 troops from the United States and other NATO nations are preparing to take part in NATO’s largest military drills since the Cold War.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is warning the world remains as close to global annihilation as ever before. The Bulletin has announced its Doomsday Clock remains at 90 seconds before midnight, where it was first set for the first time last year. Princeton University professor Alex Glaser spoke on Tuesday.
Alex Glaser: “When we set the clock last year, there were major concerns that nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine. And today’s clock setting was still overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, but also the war in Gaza, which has caused enormous human suffering and could lead to a broader conflict in the region involving several nuclear weapon states and regional powers.”
A U.S. federal appeals court has revived a $10 billion lawsuit filed by the Mexican government against U.S. gunmakers. In 2021, Mexico sued six gun manufacturers, including Glock and Smith & Wesson, for aiding and abetting the unlawful transfer of hundreds of thousands of guns annually into Mexico, helping to fuel drug cartel violence. Mexico estimates 70% of the guns trafficked into Mexico come from the United States.
In related news, Mexico is calling on the Biden administration to investigate how drug cartels are increasingly obtaining U.S. military-grade weapons, including rocket launchers, grenades and belt-fed machine guns.
The Los Angeles Times has laid off about 115 journalists, slashing the size of its newsroom by 20%. Many of those who lost their job were journalists of color, including Jean Guerrero, who was the only Latina columnist for the opinion desk. The paper also laid off its only reporters who focused on covering Black and Asian communities in Southern California. The layoffs are the largest at the L.A. Times since billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the paper in 2018.
In other media news, Time magazine has laid off 30 journalists — that’s 15% of its unionized editorial staff. Meanwhile, The Baltimore Sun is in a state of turmoil after it was recently purchased by David Smith, the chair of the right-wing news network Sinclair.
