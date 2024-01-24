Former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, defeating former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who once served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador. Trump won by about 11 percentage points: He received about 54.5% of the vote; Haley received about 43%. On Tuesday night, Nikki Haley vowed to stay in the race.

Nikki Haley: “Well, I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over.”

During his victory speech, Donald Trump stood alongside two of his former rivals, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump called Haley an imposter and falsely claimed he had won the general election in New Hampshire twice before, even though he lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and to Joe Biden in 2020.

Donald Trump: “This is a great, great state. You know, we won New Hampshire three times now. Three. Three. We win it every time. We win the primary. We win the generals. We’ve won it. And it’s a very, very special place to me. It’s very important.”

With his victory on Tuesday, Trump becomes the first nonincumbent Republican candidate to win both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary in the modern era, as he moves closer to a rematch with President Joe Biden in November.