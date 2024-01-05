Israeli officials have reportedly held talks with a number of African nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Chad, about accepting Palestinians pushed out of Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his Cabinet members have promoted what they call “voluntary migration” from Gaza, but Palestinians and human rights groups have decried the plan as ethnic cleansing.

This comes as Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, has openly embraced destroying the whole of Gaza. She made the comment during an interview on the London radio station LBC.

Tzipi Hotovely: “One of the things we realized, that every school, every mosque, every second house has an access to tunnel. So, this is — and, of course, ammunition.”

Iain Dale: “But that’s an argument for destroying the whole of Gaza, every single building in it.”