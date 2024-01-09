Secretary of State Tony Blinken is in Israel today meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials as Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continues for a 95th day. Blinken is on a multination trip across the Middle East. On Monday, he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Health officials in Gaza say it has been another devastating 24-hour period. The bodies of 57 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes have been taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital, the only remaining hospital in central Gaza. The hospital also took in 65 injured Palestinians as the hospital’s few remaining doctors struggled to treat the wounded. Over the weekend, Doctors Without Border and other NGOs pulled staff from the hospital due to concern for their safety amid heavy Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has accused Israel of purposely starving the people of Gaza. In a new report, the group said starvation is “not a byproduct of war but a direct result of Israel’s declared policy.”