Control over the House of Representatives remains up for grabs, with dozens of races yet to be called. So far, Republicans have claimed 206 House seats compared to Democrats’ 191. Whichever party reaches 218 will hold the majority and can determine who becomes House speaker.

Meanwhile, Republicans have increased their control over the Senate after winning a majority of seats for the first time since 2020. In Montana, incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester has lost his reelection bid, flipping another Senate seat for Republicans. He was defeated by Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL endorsed by Donald Trump. Sheehy gets an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and is strongly anti-abortion. Earlier this year, Montana’s Char-Koosta News published audio clips of Sheehy at campaign events making racist and highly offensive comments about Native Americans.

In Nevada, Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen will hold on to her seat after fending off a challenge from Republican Sam Brown. Rosen is a former synagogue president first elected to the Senate in 2018. In Michigan, Democratic Congressmember Elissa Slotkin has narrowly won an open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Republican Mike Rogers. Slotkin is a former Middle East analyst for the CIA who served three terms in Iraq under George W. Bush. She also worked as a high-ranking Pentagon official under President Obama.