Here in the United States, authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a 26-year-old white man for murder over the fatal shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Manhattan last week. Luigi Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday, after an employee called in a tip. Police found what they believe is a “ghost gun” and silencer, likely made with a 3D printer. Ghost guns are self-assembled with kits purchased online and do not carry serial numbers.

Authorities also found a handwritten manifesto which reads, “These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.” The manifesto also states that he was working alone and condemned corporations that “continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it.”

Mangione is from a prominent Baltimore family but appears to have withdrawn from his friends and family around six months ago.He suffered from a severe, debilitating back injury and has undergone surgery for his condition. He went to the Gilman School in Baltimore, an elite private school, and then to the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and a graduate degree in engineering.

Meanwhile, in New York, advocates have highlighted the stark contrast in the response to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and another fatal attack that took place one day later on a Manhattan street. Seventeen-year-old Yeremi Colino, who was living at an immigrant shelter, was stabbed to death. Another teenager was also stabbed but survived. A group of assailants, who are still on the loose, asked the two teens if they spoke English right before the deadly attack.