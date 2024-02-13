International pressure is mounting against Israel’s planned ground invasion of Rafah, which now hosts more than a million displaced Gazans who were once told the southern area was a “safe zone.” President Biden spoke on Monday after meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House.

President Joe Biden: “The king and I also discussed the situation in Rafah. As I said yesterday, our military operation in Rafah — the major military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan, a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than 1 million people sheltering there.”

Biden quickly corrected himself after describing Israel’s operation in Rafah as “our operation.” Biden also said his administration is working on a six-week ceasefire in Gaza. CIA Director William Burns is in Cairo for more truce talks. Despite Biden’s comments, he has refused to impose any conditions on the billions of dollars the U.S. continues to send in military aid to Israel. This is National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby being questioned by a reporter.

Trevor Hunnicutt: “Has the president ever threatened to strip military assistance from Israel if they move ahead with a Rafah operation that does not take into consequence what happens with civilians?”