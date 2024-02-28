The U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food has accused Israel of committing war crimes by intentionally depriving food to Gaza. The official, Michael Fakhri, told The Guardian, “Israel has announced its intention to destroy the Palestinian people, in whole or in part, simply for being Palestinian. In my view as a U.N. human rights expert, this is now a situation of genocide.”

This comes as the United Nations is warning a quarter of all Palestinians in Gaza are one step away from famine. Ramesh Rajasingham, coordination director of the U.N.’s humanitarian office, spoke on Tuesday.

Ramesh Rajasingham: “And here we are at the end of February with at least 576,000 people in Gaza, one-quarter of the population, one step away from famine, with one in six children under 2 years of age in northern Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition and wasting.”

In Gaza City, residents have described dire conditions where children have no food to eat.