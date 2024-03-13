On Tuesday, the World Food Programme managed to deliver aid to Gaza City for the first time in nearly one month. The agency said famine is imminent in northern Gaza unless aid deliveries increase exponentially.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, a group of senators led by Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen is calling on Biden to cut off military aid to Israel if it continues to block U.S. humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. The senators cited the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act, which bars military aid to countries that restrict the transport or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance.

Earlier today, at least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA aid distribution office in Rafah.