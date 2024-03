In a speech on the Arizona state Senate floor, Democrat Eva Burch shared she plans to obtain an abortion after receiving news her pregnancy is nonviable. The first-term lawmaker spoke about her struggles with fertility and a miscarriage she had over a decade ago.

Sen. Eva Burch: “Two years ago, while I was campaigning for this Senate seat, I became pregnant with what we later determined was a nonviable pregnancy. It was a pregnancy that we had been trying for, and we were heartbroken over it. But now I wish I could tell you otherwise, but after numerous ultrasounds and blood draws, we have determined that my pregnancy is once again not progressing and is not viable. And once again, I have scheduled an appointment to terminate my pregnancy. I don’t think people should have to justify their abortions, but I’m choosing to talk about why I made this decision, because I want us to be able to have meaningful conversations about the reality of how the work that we do in this body impacts people in the real world.”

Arizona state Senator Eva Burch is a former nurse practitioner who worked at a women’s health clinic and has been widely critical of abortion restrictions in Arizona, where abortions are banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.