In a speech on the Arizona state Senate floor, Democrat Eva Burch shared she plans to obtain an abortion after receiving news her pregnancy is nonviable. The first-term lawmaker spoke about her struggles with fertility and a miscarriage she had over a decade ago.

Sen. Eva Burch: “Two years ago, while I was campaigning for this Senate seat, I became pregnant with what we later determined was a nonviable pregnancy. It was a pregnancy that we had been trying for, and we were heartbroken over it. But now I wish I could tell you otherwise, but after numerous ultrasounds and blood draws, we have determined that my pregnancy is once again not progressing and is not viable. And once again, I have scheduled an appointment to terminate my pregnancy. I don’t think people should have to justify their abortions, but I’m choosing to talk about why I made this decision, because I want us to be able to have meaningful conversations about the reality of how the work that we do in this body impacts people in the real world.”