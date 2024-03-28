The Israeli raid and siege on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City is now in its 10th day. The rights group Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says at least 13 children have been killed by Israeli forces in and near Al-Shifa since the raid started. Meanwhile, local media is reporting Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abu Sakhil was shot and killed at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In related news, the Palestine Red Crescent says Israel recently released seven of its members who were detained in the raid on Al-Amal Hospital in February. The health workers, including the director of ambulance and emergency services in Gaza, spent 47 days in prison. Eight other Red Crescent staffers are still being held. This comes as UNRWA said 171 of its employees have now been killed in Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza since October 7 has now topped 32,500, including 14,000 children.