On Sunday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ceasefire in Gaza. She made the comment in a speech in Selma, Alabama, marking the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris: “And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire, for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table.”

The vice president’s remarks came three days after the United States blocked a U.N. Security Council statement condemning Israel after Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza City, in a massacre that left 112 people dead and over 700 injured. On Sunday, officials in Gaza accused Israeli forces of killing and wounding dozens more aid seekers who had gathered at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza City.

Facing growing international criticism, President Biden on Friday announced the United States would begin airdropping food aid into Gaza. While reading from an index card, Biden twice mistakenly referred to Ukraine instead of Gaza.

President Joe Biden: “In the coming days, we’re going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of — of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance.”

On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force dropped 38,000 ready-to-eat meals into Gaza, enough for one meal for about 1.6 percent of Gaza’s population. Humanitarian groups say far more aid is needed in Gaza, where a quarter of the population is on the verge of famine.