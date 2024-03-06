President Biden and Donald Trump appear headed for a rematch in November after both candidates won nearly every race on Super Tuesday, when millions of voters in 15 states went to the polls. Trump’s only remaining rival, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, is expected to drop out of the race today after beating Trump in just Vermont on Tuesday. Biden won every Democratic contest on Super Tuesday except American Samoa, where he lost to a little-known tech investor named Jason Palmer.

Despite Biden’s victories, many Democratic voters continue to show dismay over his support for Israel’s assault on Gaza. In Minnesota, 19% of voters in the Democratic primary chose “uncommitted.” About 12% of voters cast ballots for “no preference” in North Carolina, as did 9% in Massachusetts.

During an interview Tuesday, Donald Trump broke his silence on the war in Gaza by openly endorsing Israel’s actions. He spoke to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

Brian Kilmeade: “The 'noncommitted' vote that Biden is getting, they’re not going to like you, either, because you are firmly in Israel’s camp, correct? Are you” —

Donald Trump: “Yeah.”

Brian Kilmeade: — “on board with the way the IDF is taking the fight to — in Gaza?”

Donald Trump: “You’ve got to finish the problem. You had a horrible invasion. It took place. It would have never happened if I was president, by the way.”

Over the weekend, Trump reportedly met with billionaire Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men. Trump is seeking to boost his fundraising at a time when he is at risk of losing much of his personal fortune. Last month, a New York judge ordered him to pay $454 million in a civil fraud case.