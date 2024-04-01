The Israeli military has ended its two-week siege on Al-Shifa Hospital, leaving Gaza’s largest medical complex in shambles. The World Health Organization says at least 21 patients died since the siege began. Authorities in Gaza said the Israeli military killed more than 400 Palestinians, including medical workers and children, and destroyed over 1,000 homes near the hospital. Israel accused Hamas of using the hospital for military purposes.
On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent encampment outside of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. The attack killed four people and injured 17 others, including seven journalists. The BBC reports the tent closest to the explosion belonged to the Turkish news agency Anadolu. The Palestinian photographer Ali Hamad described the attack.
Ali Hamad: “They hit the tent without any warning. We were staying in the tent as a group of journalists, peacefully, with no terrorists among us. We were preparing our cameras, and all of a sudden the tent was hit. Everything went dark, with debris and rocks flying above our heads, and there were flames.”
In other news from Gaza, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports the Israeli military has created so-called kill zones inside Gaza where Israeli troops kill anyone who crosses into the area. One reserve officer told the paper, “As soon as people enter it, mainly adult males, orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed.” The report comes days after Al Jazeera aired footage of four unarmed Palestinian men being killed as they walked among the ruins near Khan Younis. In an interview with Haaretz, one Israeli officer acknowledged the four men were killed even though they “didn’t endanger our forces.”
On Sunday, tens of thousands rallied across Israel calling for the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the largest protests since the October 7 attacks. In Jerusalem, police fired skunk spray at demonstrators blocking a major highway. The protesters called for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages. This is Zahiro-Shahar Mor, whose elderly uncle has been held in Gaza for nearly six months.
Zahiro-Shahar Mor: “Today we declared that Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Netanyahu, is the obstacle between us and getting our hostages back. And we will relentlessly fight — legally, of course — to have him removed from power and get someone else that can do the job and worthy of the situation that can bring our beloved ones back. Until then, Benjamin Netanyahu is the main obstacle.”
As calls mount for his resignation, Benjamin Netanyahu is now recovering after undergoing a hernia surgery on Sunday night.
In other news from Israel, police have arrested the sister of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Sabah Haniyeh, who is an Israeli citizen, was detained in the Israeli town of Tel Sheva.
Palestinians marked Land Day across the Occupied Territories and across the globe on Saturday. The day commemorates the 1976 deaths of six Palestinians protesting the seizure of their property by Israel. Hundreds of Palestinians rallied in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. This is Majida al-Masri, minister of social affairs of the Palestinian National Authority.
Majida al-Masri: “The Palestinian people are united in their struggle for the land, which started on Land Day in the Galilee and in the Naqab but has now spread all over the country. All our people and the free people of the world are all united in this struggle in support of our people in Gaza and the resistance in Gaza, which is for the protection of the land and the return of the rights of self-determination of the Palestinian people.”
Solidarity protests were held across the globe over the weekend, including in London, where as many as 200,000 took to the streets. Here in New York City, organizers say 30,000 people came out for a massive Land Day protest.
Students at Smith College in Massachusetts have entered their sixth day occupying an administrative building. The students are calling on the school to divest from weapons manufacturers. The protest is being led by the Smith chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.
Pope Francis marked Easter Sunday by reiterating his plea for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Pope Francis: “I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on last October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip. Let us not allow the current hostilities to continue to have grave repercussions on the civil population, by now at the limit of its endurance, and, above all, on the children. How much suffering we see in children’s eyes! Those children in that land of war have forgotten how to smile.”
While the pope called for peace, a Republican member of Congress has publicly suggested Gaza should be bombed “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima.” Congressmember Tim Walberg of Michigan made the comment during a recent town hall event.
Rep. Tim Walberg: “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.”
After facing widespread criticism, Congressmember Tim Walberg, who is a former pastor, issued a statement claiming he was not advocating for the use of nuclear weapons in Gaza.
In Lebanon, three U.N. military observers and a Lebanese translator were injured Saturday in an explosion near the border with Israel. Security sources in Lebanon told Reuters that Israel was behind the attack, but Israel denied the claim. Meanwhile, Israel has assassinated a Hezbollah commander named Ismail al-Zin in a targeted drone strike in southern Lebanon.
In campaign news, Donald Trump has posted a video on social media that included an image of President Biden hogtied in the back of a pickup truck. A spokesperson for Biden’s campaign said, “Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6.”
Meanwhile, Trump continues to publicly attack the daughter of New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is hearing Trump’s hush money case. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked for a gag order on Trump to be expanded to include the judge’s family.
In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling party has suffered historic losses in local elections as the secular opposition Republican People’s Party won mayoral races in Turkey’s five largest cities, including the capital Ankara. In Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu won reelection with more than 51%, cementing his role as a possible future challenger to Erdoğan.
Ekrem İmamoğlu: “The nation itself gives the order and the instructions, not just one person. Officials receive instructions from the nation. The period of one-man rule is over as of today. It is done. The republic and democracy go full speed ahead from now on.”
Armed police raided the home of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte as part of a corruption probe dubbed “Rolexgate.” The deeply unpopular interim president has been accused of illegally acquiring more than a dozen luxury watches over the past three years. Dina Boluarte has denied any wrongdoing and has rejected calls to resign. She has led Peru since December 2022 after Pedro Castillo was ousted from office.
Yesterday marked the 15th annual International Transgender Day of Visibility. President Biden issued a proclamation “honoring the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans” and recognizing March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. Biden has recognized the date every year since taking office, but Republican lawmakers and Trump attacked Biden for the move, since the holiday coincided this year with Easter Sunday.
Amid a Republican crackdown on their rights, trans and nonbinary communities led rallies at statehouses across the nation Sunday to celebrate trans joy and demand equitable rights.
Elsewhere, activists in Mexico City were met with riot police and tear gas as they marched to demand a law protecting the rights of transgender people. This is activist Jennifer Rodriguez.
Jennifer Rodriguez: “We want respect for our human rights. We don’t want to be discriminated against when we apply for a job. We want the medical assistance we deserve. We want to be able to get a house and all the benefits free marriage provides. We don’t want to be killed only for being different. We don’t want sex work to be our one unique option to survive. While the government doesn’t provide all these, we want our integral trans law that gives us the right to express our identity and change our gender and make hormonal changes when we come to legal age.”
In other news from Mexico, authorities are investigating the deaths of eight Chinese nationals after their bodies were found on a beach in the southern state of Oaxaca Saturday. One survivor of the shipwreck says the boat departed from Tapachula, a border city with Guatemala, which is a common departure point for migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border.
In California, many fast-food workers are getting a big raise. Beginning today, all fast-food chains in California must pay workers at least $20 an hour.
The pioneering actor Louis Gossett Jr. has died at the age of 87. In 1983, he became the first Black performer to win an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” He was also the founder of the Eracism Foundation, which aimed to erase racism.
