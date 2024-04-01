On Sunday, tens of thousands rallied across Israel calling for the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the largest protests since the October 7 attacks. In Jerusalem, police fired skunk spray at demonstrators blocking a major highway. The protesters called for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages. This is Zahiro-Shahar Mor, whose elderly uncle has been held in Gaza for nearly six months.

Zahiro-Shahar Mor: “Today we declared that Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Netanyahu, is the obstacle between us and getting our hostages back. And we will relentlessly fight — legally, of course — to have him removed from power and get someone else that can do the job and worthy of the situation that can bring our beloved ones back. Until then, Benjamin Netanyahu is the main obstacle.”

As calls mount for his resignation, Benjamin Netanyahu is now recovering after undergoing a hernia surgery on Sunday night.

In other news from Israel, police have arrested the sister of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Sabah Haniyeh, who is an Israeli citizen, was detained in the Israeli town of Tel Sheva.