As Arizona Reinstates 1864 Abortion Ban, Doctors & Organizers Fight Back to Preserve Access

StoryApril 11, 2024
In Arizona, Republican lawmakers have blocked efforts by Democrats to repeal an 1864 law — first written before women had the right to vote and recently revived by the state’s Supreme Cour — that bans nearly all abortions under threat of criminal penalties including jail time. To respond, we host a trio of reproductive justice advocates in Arizona. Dr. DeShawn Taylor, an OB-GYN physician, abortion provider and the CEO of the only Black woman-operated abortion clinic in Arizona, emphasizes that her practice “will continue to provide abortions until we are made to stop,” but warns that in the future “abortions likely will not happen in Arizona because of those criminal penalties.” Meanwhile, organizers like Chris Love and Alejandra Pablos are fighting back. Love is a spokesperson for Arizona for Abortion Access, a coalition of reproductive rights organizations working to put a constitutional amendment on abortion on the state’s upcoming November ballot. The petition for the proposed ballot measure is still collecting signatures. “We know what we want: We want people to have the care that they need,” concludes Pablos, who organizes for reproductive, racial and immigrant’ rights.

Guests
  • DeShawn Taylor
    OB/GYN physician and CEO of the only Black-woman operated abortion clinic in Arizona.
  • Chris Love
    spokesperson for Arizona for Abortion Access.
  • Alejandra Pablos
    reproductive justice community organizer targeted by ICE for deportation.

