Maine Joins National Popular Vote Compact
In voting news, Maine has become the latest state to join the National Popular Vote compact, which could transform the way presidents are elected in the United States. Sixteen states and Washington, D.C., have now pledged to award their combined 209 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the nationwide popular vote. The compact will only go into effect once supporters of the compact control at least 270 votes. Support for the National Popular Vote compact has grown in recent years after both George W. Bush and Donald Trump were elected president despite losing the popular vote.
Media Options