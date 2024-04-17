At least nine workers at Google were arrested Tuesday after staging sit-ins at Google’s office in New York City and the office of Google Cloud’s CEO in Sunnyvale, California, to protest Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract to provide cloud computing services to the Israeli government and military. Emaan Haseem is a Google software engineer in Sunnyvale.

Emaan Haseem: “We demand that Google drop Project Nimbus, the $1.2 billion contract between them and Israel. We demand that Google protect their Arab, Muslim and Palestinian worker voices from harassment, retaliation, suppression. And we demand that Google recognize Project Nimbus as a workplace safety and health concern.”

We’ll have more on Google later in the show.