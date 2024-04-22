In labor news, Volkswagen employees at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory have overwhelmingly voted to join the United Auto Workers union. The plant will become the first foreign-owned car factory in the South to unionize. The decisive victory comes in the wake of the historic strike and contract gains with the U.S. auto industry’s “Big 3” companies last year. The UAW has pledged to unionize auto workers across the country. On Sunday, UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at a conference organized by Labor Notes.

Shawn Fain: “Four thousand workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, did what many people said was impossible. … You know, we did what the pundits said couldn’t be done. Every time I was interviewed by people and we talked about organizing the South, they would always do an eye roll and say, 'Do you really think you can win in the South?' And you know what? Those workers stood up for themselves. That’s how we won. And they voted for a union.”