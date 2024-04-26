The University of Southern California has canceled its main commencement ceremony, less than two weeks after it canceled a speech by pro-Palestinian valedictorian Asna Tabassum, setting off a firestorm. Police arrested over 90 peaceful protesters at USC Wednesday.

Nationwide, over 500 people have been arrested on college campuses, including faculty, as student-led protests have swept the country. Just over the past day, new Gaza solidarity encampments and protests formed at Northwestern, Cornell, George Washington University, CUNY and UCLA, among others. Students are calling for their schools to divest from Israel and stop censoring Palestinian and pro-Palestinian voices.