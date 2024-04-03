We speak with Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, about Israel’s ongoing attacks against aid workers in the Gaza Strip. Israel has admitted it killed seven volunteers with World Central Kitchen on Monday after repeatedly bombing their clearly marked vehicle convoy, leading the humanitarian relief group to suspend its operations in Gaza and further restricting distribution of badly needed food amid a growing famine in the territory. Other aid groups have followed suit, citing the lack of safety. This comes after Israel had earlier banned UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, from bringing aid into northern Gaza, where the need is greatest. Egeland says even Israel’s international backers need to rein in “a war machine out of control” that is causing so much death and destruction. “If you have a conflict where there is a world record in killing protected categories of personnel, then the law is broken to pieces. There’s no other way to see it.” He also calls for an end to international arms sales to Israel and resumed funding and support for UNRWA.