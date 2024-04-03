You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

“A War Machine Out of Control”: Israel Keeps Attacking Aid Workers as Gaza Faces Famine

StoryApril 03, 2024
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Image Credit: World Central Kitchen

We speak with Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, about Israel’s ongoing attacks against aid workers in the Gaza Strip. Israel has admitted it killed seven volunteers with World Central Kitchen on Monday after repeatedly bombing their clearly marked vehicle convoy, leading the humanitarian relief group to suspend its operations in Gaza and further restricting distribution of badly needed food amid a growing famine in the territory. Other aid groups have followed suit, citing the lack of safety. This comes after Israel had earlier banned UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, from bringing aid into northern Gaza, where the need is greatest. Egeland says even Israel’s international backers need to rein in “a war machine out of control” that is causing so much death and destruction. “If you have a conflict where there is a world record in killing protected categories of personnel, then the law is broken to pieces. There’s no other way to see it.” He also calls for an end to international arms sales to Israel and resumed funding and support for UNRWA.

Related Story

StoryMar 20, 2024Sen. Van Hollen: Biden Must Halt Offensive Arms to Israel If Restrictions on Gaza Aid Are Not Lifted
Guests
  • Jan Egeland
    secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top