Israel is intensifying its attacks across the Gaza Strip, from Rafah to Jabaliya, the largest refugee camp in Gaza. The official death toll has now topped 35,000, including more than 14,500 children. According to the United Nations, more than 360,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah despite fears there is nowhere to go to escape the Israeli bombardment.

Zeinab al-Kahloot: “There’s no safe place. The situation is very hard. There’s no food, no drinks. Even the water is hard to get. My children cry and tell me, 'Mother, we want to drink,' and I don’t know what to do. I’m like everyone else who left Rafah and came here. And we are displaced here, but there’s no safe place. The situation is really hard.”

Palestinian health officials are warning the entire system in Gaza is hours from collapse due to a massive fuel shortage following Israel’s seizure of the Rafah border crossing. Over the weekend, Israel ordered the forced evacuation of the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah. Israel’s attack on Rafah faces growing international condemnation. On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel should “get out of Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s advance on northern Gaza is forcing many displaced Palestinians in Gaza City to flee again.