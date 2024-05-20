In Gaza, Israel is threatening to expand its attack on the southern city of Rafah despite widespread international condemnation. The U.N. estimates 800,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah in recent weeks. Many of the displaced had sought refuge in Rafah after losing their homes in other parts of Gaza. Over the weekend, Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 32 people, including 10 women and seven children. The overall official death toll has topped 35,400. Across Gaza, Palestinians say they have no safe place to go.

Umm Mahmoud Safy: “Are these America’s gifts for us, instead of pitying us, instead of telling Israel to 'Stop. Enough! That's injustice.’ Where are the Arab leaders? Where are the Muslim leaders? Where is the Islamic ummah? Where are the men of Islam? Where are the Arab men to see our conditions? … Let them stop the killing. Let them stop the destruction. Our houses have been destroyed. People can’t find a house to live in. People are displaced in tents. People have been suffering. What’s happening to us is injustice. This is enough. Someone needs to have mercy. No one is having mercy on us. No one has humanity.”

Israel is also laying siege to al-Awda Hospital in North Gaza. Doctors Without Borders reports the hospital has run out of drinking water. On Sunday, the U.N.'s top humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, said Israel's stranglehold on aid reaching Gaza is having “apocalyptic” consequences.