In southern Gaza, Israeli ground forces continue to advance in Rafah, which has now been decimated despite once being designated as a “safe area.” The U.N. warns over 900,000 Gazans — nearly half the population — have been forcibly displaced in the past few weeks and do not have access to shelter, food, water and other essentials.

In diplomatic news, the AFP reports CIA chief Wiliam Burns is headed to Paris in hopes of reviving ceasefire talks.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice is expected to rule shortly on South Africa’s request to order a halt to Israel’s assault on Rafah.