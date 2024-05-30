In Khan Younis, families pleaded for Gaza’s borders to be opened to help injured children receive medical attention.

Jamila Abu Athab: “I ask all the leaders of the world, anyone with a conscience, to open the border and allow these children to leave. What have they done to deserve this? Where will they go? Where will they be treated? Where should we go? I kiss your hands and feet to open the border crossings. Let the wounded out and send doctors in. Send teams, send the Red Cross, and send the whole world to Gaza.”

More than 30 countries have condemned Israel for targeting Gaza’s healthcare system. The countries backed a motion presented at a major meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva. This is Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.