Despite the calls for a ceasefire, Israel is continuing its relentless war on Gaza, where the official death toll has topped 36,400. Over 120 bodies have been recovered in the Jabaliya refugee camp, which has been reduced to rubble by Israeli forces. Residents returned to the camp to find their homes destroyed.

Abu Siraj Al-Bal’awi: “After 20 days, we were able to return home, praying to God that nothing had happened. We returned and found nothing. We don’t even know what to get. What should we try to get a hold of? Nothing. The Israelis displaced us, humiliated us. They starved us and caused a Nakba. We do not know where to go. Where should people go? Nowhere. The north is finished. That is what we returned to. I don’t know what to retrieve. Look. If we get the bedding, we find that it is torn. Whatever we get, it is torn. Where should we go? Here, this is my home. I can’t even find it, I swear. It’s all crushed into pieces. What should we do? God is my suffice and my best disposer.”

In central Gaza, an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp killed six women and children. Another four Palestinians died in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the U.N. is reporting more than 1 million Palestinians have now fled Rafah as Israel expands its attack on the city. U.N. shelters in Rafah are now empty. This comes as Palestinian officials warn over 3,500 children in Gaza are at risk of death due to starvation.