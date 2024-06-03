Claudia Sheinbaum has made history, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person elected as president of Mexico. Sheinbaum is a climate scientist and the former mayor of Mexico City. She is a close ally of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has been credited with lifting millions of Mexicans out of poverty. Preliminary results show Sheinbaum received at least 58% of the vote, easily defeating her closest rival, Xóchitl Gálvez. Sheinbaum addressed supporters in Mexico City.
President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum: “I didn’t get here on my own. We, women, all got here together. Our female heroes who created the nation, our female ancestors, our mothers, our daughters, our grandmothers, I congratulate all the Mexicans that, by participating in the election, demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections.”
Mexico’s election was marred by violence. At least 38 candidates were assassinated during the campaign. In the western state of Michoacán, a candidate for mayor in the town of Cuitzeo, Israel Delgado Vega, was shot dead just hours before voting began.
Mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt are pressing Israel and Hamas to accept a proposed three-stage ceasefire and hostage deal that would include the eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. On Friday, President Biden outlined the proposed deal at the White House.
President Joe Biden: “It’s time to begin this new stage, for the hostages to come home, for Israel to be secure, for the suffering to stop. It’s time for this war to end, for the day after to begin.”
Biden described the ceasefire plan as an Israeli proposal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet publicly backed the plan. One of his aides said Israel has agreed to the framework of the deal, but no official announcement has been made. Two far-right members of the Israeli government — Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — have threatened to leave Netanyhu’s government if he supports the truce proposal. On Saturday, tens of thousands of Israelis, led by relatives of hostages, took part in protests calling on Netanyahu not to sabotage the ceasefire deal.
Efrat Machikawa: “We demand that Netanyahu stand up and publicly support the Israeli proposal which President Biden presented yesterday, stand up in front of the Israeli citizens and publicly accept this deal.”
Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to address a joint session of Congress. Senator Bernie Sanders slammed the plan to host Netanyahu at a time when the International Criminal Court is seeking his arrest for war crimes. A number of Democrats are expected to boycott Netanyahu’s address. We will speak to former Israeli peace negotiator Daniel Levy.
Despite the calls for a ceasefire, Israel is continuing its relentless war on Gaza, where the official death toll has topped 36,400. Over 120 bodies have been recovered in the Jabaliya refugee camp, which has been reduced to rubble by Israeli forces. Residents returned to the camp to find their homes destroyed.
Abu Siraj Al-Bal’awi: “After 20 days, we were able to return home, praying to God that nothing had happened. We returned and found nothing. We don’t even know what to get. What should we try to get a hold of? Nothing. The Israelis displaced us, humiliated us. They starved us and caused a Nakba. We do not know where to go. Where should people go? Nowhere. The north is finished. That is what we returned to. I don’t know what to retrieve. Look. If we get the bedding, we find that it is torn. Whatever we get, it is torn. Where should we go? Here, this is my home. I can’t even find it, I swear. It’s all crushed into pieces. What should we do? God is my suffice and my best disposer.”
In central Gaza, an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp killed six women and children. Another four Palestinians died in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Meanwhile, the U.N. is reporting more than 1 million Palestinians have now fled Rafah as Israel expands its attack on the city. U.N. shelters in Rafah are now empty. This comes as Palestinian officials warn over 3,500 children in Gaza are at risk of death due to starvation.
At least 16 people have reportedly been killed in the Syrian city of Aleppo in a suspected Israeli strike targeting an Iran-affiliated militia.
Protests over Israel’s war on Gaza continue. On Friday, police raided a student encampment at the University of California, Santa Cruz. About 80 arrests were made. This comes as academic workers continue to strike at UC Santa Cruz. Strikes are expanding this week at three more University of California campuses. Strikes begin today at UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego, followed by UC Irvine on Wednesday.
At the University of Chicago, dozens of students walked out of their commencement ceremony after school officials withheld diplomas from four seniors who had participated in a Gaza solidarity encampment on campus. Protesters could be heard screaming “Stop genocide” during the ceremony.
At Vassar College in New York, hundreds of alumni disrupted the school’s reunion weekend. More than 1,200 Vassar alumni have vowed to withhold donations until the school cuts ties with companies supplying Israel with weapons.
Here in New York City, students at Columbia University set up a new encampment named “Revolt for Rafah” on Friday as the school held its Alumni Reunion Weekend.
Also in New York, student protesters disrupted commencement ceremonies at Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work. Protesters displayed banners with the logos of universities destroyed in Gaza.
Meanwhile, on Friday, New York police arrested 34 protesters as they attempted to occupy the Brooklyn Museum. We will air footage from the action later in the program.
In South Africa, the African National Congress has lost its majority after last week’s election. The ANC, which has been in power since the end of apartheid, won just 40% of the vote, marking the first time the party that was once led by Nelson Mandela will not hold outright power in 30 years. The ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, must now attempt to build a coalition with other parties. This is ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.
Fikile Mbalula: “Over the next few days, the ANC will be having discussions within the organization and then with other parties and stakeholders on our best to establish national and provincial governments that reflect the will of the people and that are able to take the country forward.”
We will go to South Africa later in the program.
Voting has concluded in India after a staggered six-week election. Exit polls project India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third consecutive term in office. Official results are expected on Tuesday.
The election came amid a devastating heat wave in India. On Saturday, 33 poll workers died from heatstroke in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is a prominent critic of Modi, has been sent back to jail. He spoke out on Sunday.
Arvind Kejriwal: “I want to say to the people of Delhi that I am going to jail again, not because I have done a scam, but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship.”
In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele was sworn in for a second term Saturday. El Salvador’s constitution limits presidents to serving just one five-year term, but a 2021 Supreme Court decision allowed the former businessman to run for reelection. Under Bukele’s plan to combat gangs, El Salvador has arrested over 80,000 people without charge. Despite growing condemnation of Bukele’s authoritarian rule, the U.S. sent a high-level delegation led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the inauguration. Also in attendance at Saturday’s inauguration in San Salvador was Argentina’s right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei and Donald Trump Jr.
Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the Salvadoran Embassy in Washington, D.C., to call out the Biden administration’s recognition of what they called an illegal and unconstitutional second term for Bukele.
Consuelo Gómez: “We know that your government knows of the kidnapping and deaths of our children and families in Bukele’s jails. President Biden, it shames us that your government decided to participate in the inauguration of a new dictator in El Salvador.”
Former President Donald Trump has warned his supporters could reach a “breaking point” if he is jailed after a New York jury found him guilty of committing 34 felonies for covering up hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election. Trump spoke on Fox News Sunday.
Donald Trump: “I’m not sure the public would stand for it, with a” —
Pete Hegseth: “You’re saying if he tried house arrest or” —
Donald Trump: “I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”
On Friday, the Trump campaign announced it had raised over $50 million in donations in the first 24 hours after his conviction.
Jury selection begins today in Delaware in the trial of Hunter Biden, who becomes the first child of a sitting U.S. president to face a criminal trial. Hunter Biden was indicted last year on felony charges of illegally possessing a handgun and making false statements in order to obtain a gun in 2018.
Many Atlanta residents have been without running water since Friday afternoon after multiple water main breaks across the city. Mayor Andre Dickens declared a state of emergency Saturday night and issued a boil-water advisory in affected areas. The group Debt Collective said, “Let’s be clear. Atlanta is on a boil water advisory because local elected officials have chosen to prioritize the funding of violent police at the expense of local infrastructure, environmental safety and democracy. #StopCopCity.”
Media Options