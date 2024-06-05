The American Civil Liberties Union has threatened to sue President Biden over his new executive order to temporarily shut down the U.S.-Mexico border and suspend protections for asylum seekers. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said, “It was illegal when Trump did it, and it is no less illegal now.” The ACLU warned Biden’s executive order will put thousands of lives at risk. Biden announced the new policy at the White House Tuesday.

President Joe Biden: “This action will help us gain control of our border and restore order into the process. This ban will remain in place until the number of people trying to enter illegally is reduced to a level that our system can effectively manage.”

Biden made the announcement just weeks before his first debate with Donald Trump. Under the new measures, which went into effect just after midnight, the border would be closed whenever the daily average of asylum requests surpasses 2,500. It would remain closed until after the daily average falls to 1,500.

In Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, migrants seeking asylum in the United States criticized Biden’s move. This is Fausto Valenzuela from Ecuador.