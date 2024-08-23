“We Have to Push”: Congressmember Greg Casar on Bringing Progressivism Back to Immigration Policy

Media Options
- Greg CasarDemocratic congressmember from Texas.
Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, vowing in her speech to the Democratic National Convention to continue the Biden administration’s tough line on immigration. While describing the United States as “a nation of immigrants” and promising to “reform our broken immigration system,” Harris also said that, as president, she would revive a harsh border bill that Republicans blocked from passing this year that limits asylum rights, speeds up deportations and hires more border agents. The Biden administration implemented many parts of the border bill through executive action after Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers to vote it down. “Our politics have been pushed so far to the right on immigration by Donald Trump that we have to fight back … to realign our politics on immigration back to where they were just a few years ago,” says Congressmember Greg Casar of Texas.
Please check back later for full transcript.
