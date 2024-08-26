United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for an “immediate deescalation” after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire over the weekend. Early on Sunday morning, over 100 Israeli warplanes struck about 40 sites in Lebanon. Hezbollah responded by launching hundreds of drones and rockets at Israel. Three deaths were reported in Lebanon and one in Israel. Israel described its attacks as preemptive, saying the raid was conducted to blunt an imminent attack by Hezbollah, but Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah rejected that claim.
Hassan Nasrallah: “What happened was an aggression, not a preemptive action. And if we were to assume this was a preemptive action, it left no impact whatsoever on our military operations today, neither on its missiles, nor on its drones, nor on its fighters.”
Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of arbitrarily detaining and torturing Palestinian healthcare workers. Eight doctors, nurses and paramedics recently held in Israeli prisons have described being blindfolded, beaten, held in forced stress positions, and handcuffed for extended periods of time. They also reported torture, including rape and sexual abuse by Israeli forces.
Over the weekend, Israel bombed another school in Gaza sheltering displaced Palestinians. Meanwhile, on Saturday, an Israeli strike on a home in Khan Younis killed 11 members of the same family, including two children. This comes as Israeli forces have withdrawn from the Hamad City portion of Khan Younis, leaving the neighborhood largely destroyed. Rescue workers recovered 16 bodies from the rubble. Residents say they have no safe place to go.
Randa Sammour: “Where is a safe area? There is no safety. Where is safety? We flee every day. We get displaced every day under the rockets, under the bombing. I am alone with my little children. I flee with them every day from a place to another. I don’t know where to go. They tell you about safe areas. Where is safety? Make me feel safe. Make the little child feel safe. We are tired, people. It’s enough. Have mercy on us.”
Ceasefire and hostage talks were held in Cairo, Egypt, over the weekend, but a deal has not been reached. Egyptian officials said neither Hamas nor Israel agreed to a number of compromises put forward by a mediator. Hamas has said any deal must include a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
At least three people died overnight in Ukraine as Russia launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes targeting critical infrastructure, including power and water supplies, across the country. The attacks come a day after five Russian civilians were killed in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Belgorod.
In the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, a safety adviser working for the Reuters news agency was killed and four Reuters journalists were injured in a Russian strike on their hotel on Saturday. Ryan Evans was a 38-year-old British citizen. In a statement, Reuters said, “Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly.” The injured journalists are reportedly from Ukraine, the U.S., Latvia, and Germany. Two of them were hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Friday. Modi called for peace talks to end the war.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “No conflict can be resolved on the battlefield. The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find ways to end this crisis.”
In news from Iraq, two journalists were killed on Friday in a Turkish drone strike. The journalists, Gulistan Tara of Turkey and Hero Bahadin of Iraq, worked for the Kurdish outlet Stêrk TV. A third journalist was seriously wounded. Another journalist working for a Kurdish outlet was killed last month. Reporters Without Borders says Iraqi Kurdistan is becoming one of the most dangerous areas in the world for reporters.
In U.S. campaign news, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. The two campaigned together on Friday in Arizona. Kennedy’s siblings have publicly criticized his decision. In a statement, they said, “Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated in the 1960s. On Friday, Donald Trump vowed, if elected, to launch a commission on presidential assassination attempts.
Donald Trump: “And they will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month. But I tell you, I have never had more people ask me, 'Please, sir, release the documents on the Kennedy assassination.' And we’re going to do that.”
In other election news, Kamala Harris’s campaign has reported she has set a new record by raising $540 million over the past month since President Biden suspended his reelection bid. Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will launch a Georgia bus tour on Wednesday.
Donald Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, is hosting a January 6 awards gala next week, when organizers plan to honor 20 defendants arrested for taking part in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Donald Trump is listed as an invited speaker to the gala.
Meanwhile, a Maryland man who threw a smoke bomb at police on January 6 has been convicted on a number of charges, including civil disorder and assaulting police. Justin Lee, who became a police officer after the insurrection, will be sentenced on November 6.
The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states have sued the property management software company RealPage, accusing the firm of helping landlords collude to drive up the cost of rent. The firm collects rental information from competing corporate landlords and then uses algorithms to set rents. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused the firm of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.
Attorney General Merrick Garland: “When the Sherman Act was passed, an anti-competitive scheme might have looked like robber barons shaking hands at a secret meeting. Today, it looks like landlords using mathematical algorithms to align their rents.”
In Kentucky, a federal judge has thrown out felony charges against two former Louisville police officers connected to the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in her own home over four years ago. The two officers had been accused of falsifying a warrant that led to the fatal police raid on Taylor’s apartment. The officers, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, were not at the scene of the shooting in March 2020. We’ll have more on this later in the broadcast.
In Tennessee, a second former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty in the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father who died after a brutal police beating. The former officer, Emmitt Martin, pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations and could face up to 40 years in prison.
In Florida, a sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the killing of Roger Fortson, a 23-year-old Black Air Force member who was shot to death in his own home. According to the Associated Press, former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran is just the fourth Florida police officer in the past 35 years to be charged for an on-duty killing.
In Burkina Faso, a militant group with links to al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed up to 200 people and injured 140. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, attacks in Burkina Faso this year have killed more than 8,400 people.
At least 13 migrants are dead after their boat sank off the coast of Yemen. Authorities are searching for over a dozen others who’ve been missing since last week, according to the International Organization for Migration. The boat had departed from Djibouti, in East Africa, carrying 25 Ethiopian and two Yemeni migrants. Annually, tens of thousands of migrants depart from the Horn of Africa fleeing conflict, extreme poverty and the impacts of the climate crisis, setting off on a dangerous journey across the Red Sea, many with the hope of reaching wealthier nations in the Gulf.
In Norway, climate activists with the group Extinction Rebellion blocked an oil terminal at a major gas processing plant on Saturday.
Fredrik: “Now we are outside Kårstø oil terminal. We have just begun a blockade of one of Norway’s largest processing plants for gas in the North Sea. … So we demand a plan for a phasing out of oil and gas production in Norway, because oil and gas are killing the planet, and several billion people are in danger of losing their lives if we cannot manage to remain under the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming.”
Here in New York, dozens of feminist climate activists were arrested outside the Manhattan home of Citi CEO Jane Fraser. The action was part of Summer of Heat, a season-long series of civil disobedience targeting the funders of the climate crisis.
The Biden administration has been dealt a setback in its efforts to use the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana. On Friday, a federal court ruled the Environmental Protection Agency is barred from using the federal civil rights law to prevent Louisiana from issuing permits to new fossil fuel facilities in an area known as Cancer Alley, a predominantly Black community.
Media Options