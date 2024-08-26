You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

HeadlinesAugust 26, 2024

U.N. Seeks “Immediate Deescalation” After Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Heavy Fire

Aug 26, 2024

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for an “immediate deescalation” after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire over the weekend. Early on Sunday morning, over 100 Israeli warplanes struck about 40 sites in Lebanon. Hezbollah responded by launching hundreds of drones and rockets at Israel. Three deaths were reported in Lebanon and one in Israel. Israel described its attacks as preemptive, saying the raid was conducted to blunt an imminent attack by Hezbollah, but Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah rejected that claim.

Hassan Nasrallah: “What happened was an aggression, not a preemptive action. And if we were to assume this was a preemptive action, it left no impact whatsoever on our military operations today, neither on its missiles, nor on its drones, nor on its fighters.”

Human Rights Watch: Israel Has Tortured Detained Palestinian Medical Workers

Aug 26, 2024

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of arbitrarily detaining and torturing Palestinian healthcare workers. Eight doctors, nurses and paramedics recently held in Israeli prisons have described being blindfolded, beaten, held in forced stress positions, and handcuffed for extended periods of time. They also reported torture, including rape and sexual abuse by Israeli forces.

Over the weekend, Israel bombed another school in Gaza sheltering displaced Palestinians. Meanwhile, on Saturday, an Israeli strike on a home in Khan Younis killed 11 members of the same family, including two children. This comes as Israeli forces have withdrawn from the Hamad City portion of Khan Younis, leaving the neighborhood largely destroyed. Rescue workers recovered 16 bodies from the rubble. Residents say they have no safe place to go.

Randa Sammour: “Where is a safe area? There is no safety. Where is safety? We flee every day. We get displaced every day under the rockets, under the bombing. I am alone with my little children. I flee with them every day from a place to another. I don’t know where to go. They tell you about safe areas. Where is safety? Make me feel safe. Make the little child feel safe. We are tired, people. It’s enough. Have mercy on us.”

No Deal Yet as Ceasefire Talks Continue in Egypt

Aug 26, 2024

Ceasefire and hostage talks were held in Cairo, Egypt, over the weekend, but a deal has not been reached. Egyptian officials said neither Hamas nor Israel agreed to a number of compromises put forward by a mediator. Hamas has said any deal must include a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Russia Launches Wave of Attacks on Ukraine

Aug 26, 2024
Image Credit: Russian Defense Ministry

At least three people died overnight in Ukraine as Russia launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes targeting critical infrastructure, including power and water supplies, across the country. The attacks come a day after five Russian civilians were killed in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Belgorod.

Member of Reuters Team Killed in Russian Attack on Ukrainian Hotel

Aug 26, 2024

In the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, a safety adviser working for the Reuters news agency was killed and four Reuters journalists were injured in a Russian strike on their hotel on Saturday. Ryan Evans was a 38-year-old British citizen. In a statement, Reuters said, “Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly.” The injured journalists are reportedly from Ukraine, the U.S., Latvia, and Germany. Two of them were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Friday. Modi called for peace talks to end the war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “No conflict can be resolved on the battlefield. The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find ways to end this crisis.”

Two Journalists Killed in Turkish Drone Strike in Iraqi Kurdistan

Aug 26, 2024

In news from Iraq, two journalists were killed on Friday in a Turkish drone strike. The journalists, Gulistan Tara of Turkey and Hero Bahadin of Iraq, worked for the Kurdish outlet Stêrk TV. A third journalist was seriously wounded. Another journalist working for a Kurdish outlet was killed last month. Reporters Without Borders says Iraqi Kurdistan is becoming one of the most dangerous areas in the world for reporters.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suspends Campaign & Endorses Donald Trump

Aug 26, 2024

In U.S. campaign news, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. The two campaigned together on Friday in Arizona. Kennedy’s siblings have publicly criticized his decision. In a statement, they said, “Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated in the 1960s. On Friday, Donald Trump vowed, if elected, to launch a commission on presidential assassination attempts.

Donald Trump: “And they will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month. But I tell you, I have never had more people ask me, 'Please, sir, release the documents on the Kennedy assassination.' And we’re going to do that.”

Kamala Harris Raises Record $540 Million in a Month

Aug 26, 2024

In other election news, Kamala Harris’s campaign has reported she has set a new record by raising $540 million over the past month since President Biden suspended his reelection bid. Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will launch a Georgia bus tour on Wednesday.

Trump’s Bedminster Resort to Host Gala Honoring Jan. 6 Defendants

Aug 26, 2024

Donald Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, is hosting a January 6 awards gala next week, when organizers plan to honor 20 defendants arrested for taking part in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Donald Trump is listed as an invited speaker to the gala.

Meanwhile, a Maryland man who threw a smoke bomb at police on January 6 has been convicted on a number of charges, including civil disorder and assaulting police. Justin Lee, who became a police officer after the insurrection, will be sentenced on November 6.

DOJ Sues RealPage for Helping Corporate Landlords Collude to Raise Rents

Aug 26, 2024

The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states have sued the property management software company RealPage, accusing the firm of helping landlords collude to drive up the cost of rent. The firm collects rental information from competing corporate landlords and then uses algorithms to set rents. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused the firm of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “When the Sherman Act was passed, an anti-competitive scheme might have looked like robber barons shaking hands at a secret meeting. Today, it looks like landlords using mathematical algorithms to align their rents.”

Felony Charges Tossed Against Two Former Cops Charged in Breonna Taylor Killing

Aug 26, 2024

In Kentucky, a federal judge has thrown out felony charges against two former Louisville police officers connected to the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in her own home over four years ago. The two officers had been accused of falsifying a warrant that led to the fatal police raid on Taylor’s apartment. The officers, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, were not at the scene of the shooting in March 2020. We’ll have more on this later in the broadcast.

Second Memphis Officer Pleads Guilty in Police Killing of Tyre Nichols

Aug 26, 2024
Image Credit: Courtesy of Kris Volker

In Tennessee, a second former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty in the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father who died after a brutal police beating. The former officer, Emmitt Martin, pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations and could face up to 40 years in prison.

Sheriff’s Deputy in Florida Charged in Connection to Killing of Airman Roger Fortson

Aug 26, 2024

In Florida, a sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the killing of Roger Fortson, a 23-year-old Black Air Force member who was shot to death in his own home. According to the Associated Press, former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran is just the fourth Florida police officer in the past 35 years to be charged for an on-duty killing.

French Authorities Detain CEO of Telegram Messaging App

Aug 26, 2024

French authorities have detained the founder and CEO of the popular news and messaging service Telegram. Pavel Durov was detained at a Paris airport on an arrest warrant related to allegations that Telegram has been used for illegal activity. Durov is a dual French-Russian citizen. Telegram posted a message online saying, “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information.” The app has a history of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Militant Group Kills Up to 200 in Burkina Faso

Aug 26, 2024

In Burkina Faso, a militant group with links to al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed up to 200 people and injured 140. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, attacks in Burkina Faso this year have killed more than 8,400 people.

At Least 13 Migrants Die After Boat Sinks Near Yemen

Aug 26, 2024

At least 13 migrants are dead after their boat sank off the coast of Yemen. Authorities are searching for over a dozen others who’ve been missing since last week, according to the International Organization for Migration. The boat had departed from Djibouti, in East Africa, carrying 25 Ethiopian and two Yemeni migrants. Annually, tens of thousands of migrants depart from the Horn of Africa fleeing conflict, extreme poverty and the impacts of the climate crisis, setting off on a dangerous journey across the Red Sea, many with the hope of reaching wealthier nations in the Gulf.

Extinction Rebellion Protesters Block Norwegian Oil Terminal

Aug 26, 2024
Image Credit: Extinction Rebellion

In Norway, climate activists with the group Extinction Rebellion blocked an oil terminal at a major gas processing plant on Saturday.

Fredrik: “Now we are outside Kårstø oil terminal. We have just begun a blockade of one of Norway’s largest processing plants for gas in the North Sea. … So we demand a plan for a phasing out of oil and gas production in Norway, because oil and gas are killing the planet, and several billion people are in danger of losing their lives if we cannot manage to remain under the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming.”

Summer of Heat: Dozens of Climate Activists Arrested Outside Home of Citi CEO Jane Fraser

Aug 26, 2024
Image Credit: New York Communities for Change

Here in New York, dozens of feminist climate activists were arrested outside the Manhattan home of Citi CEO Jane Fraser. The action was part of Summer of Heat, a season-long series of civil disobedience targeting the funders of the climate crisis.

Federal Court Bars Biden Administration from Using Civil Rights Law to Block New Fossil Fuel Projects

Aug 26, 2024
Image Credit: Louisiana Bucket Brigade

The Biden administration has been dealt a setback in its efforts to use the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana. On Friday, a federal court ruled the Environmental Protection Agency is barred from using the federal civil rights law to prevent Louisiana from issuing permits to new fossil fuel facilities in an area known as Cancer Alley, a predominantly Black community.

