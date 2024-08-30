In Bangladesh, ongoing heavy flooding has killed at least 52 people and displaced nearly half a million people. Authorities say more than 1 million families have been cut off by the floodwaters, many of them without food or clean water.

In Yemen, at least 33 people are dead and dozens more missing after flooding from monsoon rains triggered mudslides that swept through a district controlled by the Houthi movement. At least one clinic in Yemen is reporting cases of cholera, with concerns that continuing rains could help the water-borne disease spread.

There are also reports of more than 1,000 cholera cases in Sudan, where the U.N. says over 300,000 people have been impacted by recent flooding, worsening an already-dire humanitarian crisis. Residents of the city of Tokar in Sudan’s Red Sea state have been leaving on foot after the Arbaat Dam collapsed, washing away bridges and roads.