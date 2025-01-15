Israel’s military stepped up attacks on the Gaza Strip Tuesday, bombing a school-turned-shelter and densely packed residential neighborhoods, killing 62 people over a 24-hour period. The intense Israeli artillery shelling has cut off electricity at the Indonesian Hospital in north Gaza. In Rafah, an Israeli strike on a home killed five people, including a woman; four others were injured.

In Central Gaza, at least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike Tuesday on a home in Deir al-Balah. This is Kifaya Shaqoura, a displaced Palestinian who lost family members in the bombing.

Kifaya Shaqoura: “We were sleeping, and all of a sudden we received calls saying that the family had been martyred. They were renting Shahin’s house. My uncles had rented it. We started reading the news, one report after another, with all of the names coming in order. We were shocked by the news. Among them were my uncle, his wife, my uncle and his son, and his daughter, who was displaced with her children.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the latest attacks brought the official toll from Israel’s 15-month-long war on Gaza to more than 46,700 killed and 110,000 injured — though a recent study in the medical journal The Lancet puts the true death toll at 40% higher.

Tuesday’s stepped-up assault came even as mediators for a ceasefire said negotiations were at their “closest point” yet.