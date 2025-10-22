U.N. experts say U.S. strikes against Venezuela in international waters amount to “extrajudicial executions.” It comes amid new reporting that the CIA has played a central role in collecting and sharing the bulk of the intelligence used by the Trump administration to carry out its deadly extrajudicial military strikes in the Caribbean. That’s according to reports from The Guardian, which spoke to sources close to the operations who said the CIA is providing real-time information collected by satellites and signal intercepts to target boats they believe are carrying drugs. CIA agents then make the recommendation to strike the vessels with missiles. The U.S. has blown up at least seven boats in the region, killing over two dozen people, without providing evidence that the vessels were in fact used for drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, President Trump has continued his attacks on Colombia and Venezuela. This is Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.