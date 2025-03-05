Hi there,

“War on Trans People”: Transgender Journalist Imara Jones Responds to Trump’s Speech

StoryMarch 05, 2025
President Trump has signed a number of anti-trans executive orders in the first month of his second term. He has attempted to ban trans women from sports, declared that there are only two sexes, and placed restrictions on gender-affirming care for trans youth. Trump continues to target trans people with hateful rhetoric, leaving trans people uncertain of their futures. “The Trump administration has declared war on trans people,” Imara Jones, founder and CEO of TransLash Media and host of its investigative podcast, The Anti-Trans Hate Machine, tells Democracy Now!

Guests
  • Imara Jones
    founder and CEO of TransLash Media and host of its investigative podcast, The Anti-Trans Hate Machine.

