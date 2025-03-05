Media Options
Guests
- Imara Jonesfounder and CEO of TransLash Media and host of its investigative podcast, The Anti-Trans Hate Machine.
President Trump has signed a number of anti-trans executive orders in the first month of his second term. He has attempted to ban trans women from sports, declared that there are only two sexes, and placed restrictions on gender-affirming care for trans youth. Trump continues to target trans people with hateful rhetoric, leaving trans people uncertain of their futures. “The Trump administration has declared war on trans people,” Imara Jones, founder and CEO of TransLash Media and host of its investigative podcast, The Anti-Trans Hate Machine, tells Democracy Now!
More from this Interview
- Part 1: “A Declaration of War Against the American People”: Ralph Nader on Trump’s Address to Congress
- Part 2: Fact-Check: Juan González on Trump’s “Outrageous” Lies About Panama Canal
- Part 3: “Deporting Immigrants Like Me Won’t Make Eggs Cheaper or Your Family Safer”: Erika Andiola on Trump
- Part 4: “Betrayal”: Canadian Researcher Responds to Trump’s Tariffs & Trade War Amid Fears of Recession
- Part 5: “War on Trans People”: Transgender Journalist Imara Jones Responds to Trump’s Speech
- Part 6: Why NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Brought a Doctor Who Worked in Gaza as Her Guest to Trump’s Speech
Please check back later for full transcript.
