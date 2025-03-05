As Democracy Now! turns 29 this month, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. Although this is a period of great uncertainty for news organizations like ours, we are unwavering in our commitment to continue to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much. Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

As Democracy Now! turns 29 this month, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. Although this is a period of great uncertainty for news organizations like ours, we are unwavering in our commitment to continue to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much. Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.