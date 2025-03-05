Hi there,

As Democracy Now! turns 29 this month, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. Although this is a period of great uncertainty for news organizations like ours, we are unwavering in our commitment to continue to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Why NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Brought a Doctor Who Worked in Gaza as Her Guest to Trump’s Speech

StoryMarch 05, 2025
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress discussed the Middle East without any mention of Palestinians. This comes as Trump has called for ethnic cleansing of Gaza and posted an AI-generated video depicting Gaza as a resort town with a golden statue of Trump. Congressmember Bonnie Watson Coleman attended the speech with her guest Dr. Adam Hamawy, an Army veteran and reconstructive surgeon who recently volunteered at a Gaza hospital. “The whole issue of Gaza, with the exception of the president wanting to make it a spa for millionaires, was being overlooked at a time when the infrastructure is absolutely devastated, the people are devastated,” says Watson Coleman.

More from this Interview

Guests
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman
    Democratic congressmember from New Jersey.
  • Adam Hamawy
    reconstructive surgeon and Army veteran who has volunteered with the Palestinian American Medical Association at European Hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top