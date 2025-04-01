Israel’s army has ordered the mass expulsion of Palestinians from some of the Gaza Strip’s most populated areas, including the southern city of Rafah and parts of Khan Younis. The order is uprooting hundreds of thousands of people who’ve previously had to flee Israel’s repeated forced evacuation orders. This comes amid stepped-up Israeli attacks that, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, killed at least 42 people and injured over 180 in just 24 hours.

Haifa Duhair: “There are bombings, there are missiles, and there are projectiles. But there are no means of transportation to leave. We prepared our things but had no means to transport them. We walked. We walked to protect our children’s souls. We wanted to take our children and leave with them, not caring about the house or anything. The crossing is closed. And life, do you know? Life is hell. Hell, hell, hell. You know, the Gaza Strip is no longer fit for the living. That’s true.”

Israel’s military has assassinated another journalist in Gaza — at least the 209th Palestinian media worker killed since October 2023. Radio journalist Mohamed Al-Bardawil was killed along with his wife and their three children in an Israeli strike on their home in Khan Younis just before dawn.