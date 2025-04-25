In Gaza, Israeli attacks have killed more than 60 people since early Thursday, bringing the death toll since Israel shattered a ceasefire agreement last month to nearly 2,000. Among the recent dead are a family of five — a pregnant mother, a father and their three children — who were killed by an Israeli drone strike on their tent in the southern Gaza Strip. Another strike early Thursday collapsed a home in Gaza City, killing a Palestinian former prisoner and his entire family.

Ahmed Mourad: “Our neighbor was in prison for 13 years, and after he was released, he got married and had children. His eldest daughter is 8 years old, and his youngest son is a year-and-a-half old. He was born during the war. Ali al-Sarafiti’s entire family died and was erased from the civil registry, along with his siblings and himself. They all died.”

Israel’s military on Thursday offered a rare apology to the United Nations, after an Israeli tank shelled a guest house in Gaza last month, killing a U.N. staff member and wounding six others. Israel initially denied responsibility. Israeli attacks have killed at least 285 U.N. workers since October 2023.