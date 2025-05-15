“Surveillance Humanitarianism”: As Gaza Starves, U.S.-Israeli Plan Would Further Weaponize Food

Hi there,

StoryMay 15, 2025
Israel has imposed a complete block on humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2, with hundreds of trucks with lifesaving aid waiting at the border. Now many of Gaza’s kitchens have closed, and Palestinians face mass starvation as rations run low. We speak with Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, author of Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine. “The majority of people in Gaza are facing emergency or catastrophic levels of food insecurity,” says de Waal. “Rations are getting low, and the poorest and most vulnerable are beginning to starve and die.”

Guests
  • Alex de Waal
    executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University.

