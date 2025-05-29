In the occupied West Bank, family members say Israeli soldiers burst into their home without warning early Wednesday before shooting 20-year-old Palestinian Jassem al-Sadda as he slept. The young man was reportedly left to bleed to death with no one allowed to approach him.

His killing came as the Israeli military continues its campaign of stepped-up raids and home demolitions across the West Bank, where Israeli ministers have just approved 22 new settlements, which are illegal under international law. It’s the largest such expansion in Israel’s history. This comes amid a surge of attacks by settlers on Palestinian communities. On Tuesday, residents of Qaryout reported Israeli settlers descended on their village without warning, setting fire to homes and property.

Ali Qassam: “We were at home sitting safely — there was no one outside at all — when we were surprised by the sounds of bangs and saw fire and smoke. We opened the door and were surprised to see a huge number of settlers, and no one else. They set fire to cars and houses and damaged the neighborhood. They burned maybe 10 cars, as you can see. They burned the house and damaged the cars. They even hit people. I went outside, and I was also beaten by a bat.”

Meanwhile, a new Israeli law allows for children as young as 12 years old to be sentenced to life in prison. U.N. experts say the law is designed to punish Palestinian families and likely violates international laws, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child.