Israel’s “Horrific Trifecta” of Starvation, Siege & Bombings Creates Maternal Health Disaster: Nurse

- Sandra Adler Killenemergency and pediatric nurse who has repeatedly visited the Gaza Strip as part of medical and humanitarian aid missions.
Pediatric nurse Sandra Adler Killen has just returned from a third medical mission to Gaza, where she says, “We have this horrific trifecta of starvation, of lack of medicine and supplies, and bombings.” She calls Israel’s ongoing assault and siege of civilians in Gaza an “annihilation,” with skyrocketing rates of anemia, birth defects and premature births.
