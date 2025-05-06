Hi there,

With lies and disinformation flooding the media landscape, and the Trump administration increasing its attacks on journalists, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. We do not take any government or corporate funding, so we can remain unwavering in our commitment to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Israel’s “Horrific Trifecta” of Starvation, Siege & Bombings Creates Maternal Health Disaster: Nurse

StoryMay 06, 2025
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

Pediatric nurse Sandra Adler Killen has just returned from a third medical mission to Gaza, where she says, “We have this horrific trifecta of starvation, of lack of medicine and supplies, and bombings.” She calls Israel’s ongoing assault and siege of civilians in Gaza an “annihilation,” with skyrocketing rates of anemia, birth defects and premature births.

Related Story

StoryMay 06, 2025Palestinian Poet Mosab Abu Toha on Winning a Pulitzer: I Can’t Celebrate While Gaza Is Starving
Guests
  • Sandra Adler Killen
    emergency and pediatric nurse who has repeatedly visited the Gaza Strip as part of medical and humanitarian aid missions.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Work with Democracy Now!

Join the Democracy Now! team

We are hiring a Director of Technology to lead our broadcast, digital and IT operations!

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top