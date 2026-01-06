You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Chevron Stocks Surge After Trump Vows to “Take Back” Venezuela’s Oil After U.S. Attack

StoryJanuary 06, 2026
The share prices of U.S. oil companies surged following the Trump administration’s attack on Venezuela and abduction of its president, Nicolás Maduro. In public statements, Trump has been clear about his desire to reassert U.S. corporate control over Venezuela’s nationalized oil industry. Now with Trump’s show of force over Venezuela’s political sovereignty, many investors see the potential for a similar overpowering of the socialist country’s economic independence. However, notes financial reporter David Uberti, it won’t be so easy for Wall Street to make a profit. In addition to upgrading Venezuela’s “decrepit” oil-producing infrastructure, “they have to push for more appetite for oil around the world.”

More from this Interview

Guests

